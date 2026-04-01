Tiles Before Turkey at Roots Juice Co. (Garden City)

Open play mahjong from 5 to 8 p.m.

**All players who know how to play mahjong are welcome!**

Whether you’re a regular at our tables or joining us for the first time, come enjoy a few games and some great company before the holiday festivities begin. Delicious juices and snacks available for purchase from Roots!

Come for the mahj. Stay for the good company!

Save your seat at:

https://westwindmahjongsociety.com/register