Toddler Tracks at Wildcat Bluff!
Toddler Tracks at Wildcat Bluff!
Join us for November’s Toddler Tracks at Wildcat Bluff! Little explorers will learn about “Critters Camo” through story time, a craft, and a nature walk around Libby’s Trail while parents/caregivers enjoy a cup of coffee and relax!
Time-slots: 9:00am & 10:00am
Dress for the weather and bring plenty of water!
This program occurs every second Friday of the month and is included with regular admission or Wildcat Bluff/DCC membership.
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Don Harrington Discovery Center
8063559547
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
2301 N Soncy RdAmarillo, Texas 79124
(806) 352-6007