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Toddler Tracks at Wildcat Bluff!

Toddler Tracks at Wildcat Bluff!

Join us for November’s Toddler Tracks at Wildcat Bluff! Little explorers will learn about “Critters Camo” through story time, a craft, and a nature walk around Libby’s Trail while parents/caregivers enjoy a cup of coffee and relax!

Time-slots: 9:00am & 10:00am
Dress for the weather and bring plenty of water!

This program occurs every second Friday of the month and is included with regular admission or Wildcat Bluff/DCC membership.

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Don Harrington Discovery Center
8063559547
https://discoverycentercollective.org/don-harrington-discovery-center/
Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
2301 N Soncy Rd
Amarillo, Texas 79124
(806) 352-6007
https://discoverycentercollective.org/wildcat-bluff-discovery-center/