[LIVE MUSIC] Tyler Van Valkenburg and Summar Wilson Song Swap (Pampa, Texas)
[LIVE MUSIC] Tyler Van Valkenburg and Summar Wilson Song Swap (Pampa, Texas)
We are ending the year with some awesome area talent!
From Amarillo, we have Tyler Van Valkenburg, a multi-talented, accomplished musician who will be sharing some favorite bluegrass selections with us.
From Canadian, we are happy to welcome Summar Wilson, a young upcoming performer who will be swapping songs back and forth.
Two very different styles that I think will complement each other very well. We love to showcase local and area talent here at the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center, where a young Woody started his musical career.
This is a DONATION show, so bring a little folding money to put in the jar!
The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center a 501 (c) (3) organization
Artist Group Info
Tyler Van Valkenburg and Summar Wilson
michaelsinks@hotmail.com
The Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center
320 S CuylerPampa, Texas 79065
806 655 0883
michaelsinks@hotmail.com