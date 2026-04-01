We are ending the year with some awesome area talent!

From Amarillo, we have Tyler Van Valkenburg, a multi-talented, accomplished musician who will be sharing some favorite bluegrass selections with us.

From Canadian, we are happy to welcome Summar Wilson, a young upcoming performer who will be swapping songs back and forth.

Two very different styles that I think will complement each other very well. We love to showcase local and area talent here at the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center, where a young Woody started his musical career.

This is a DONATION show, so bring a little folding money to put in the jar!