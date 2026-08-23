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Veterans Day Ceremony at DC3 (Dodge City, Kansas)

Veterans Day Ceremony at DC3 (Dodge City, Kansas)

Join us in honoring our heroes! DC3’s Veterans Day Celebration begins at 11:11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the quad/DC3 Library.

This ceremony features patriotic music, keynote speaker, Navy veteran and Dodge City Chamber of Commerce President Karla Lees, and a salute to area veterans and fallen warriors.

Stay for a free lunch after the program. Free and open to all!

Dodge City Community College
11:11 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Dodge City Community College Library
620-227-9287
library@dc3.edu
https://sites.google.com/dc3.edu/dc3library/home
Dodge City Community College
2501 N. 14th Ave.
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-225-1321
admit@dc3.edu
https://dc3.edu/