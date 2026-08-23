Veterans Day Ceremony at DC3 (Dodge City, Kansas)
Veterans Day Ceremony at DC3 (Dodge City, Kansas)
Join us in honoring our heroes! DC3’s Veterans Day Celebration begins at 11:11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the quad/DC3 Library.
This ceremony features patriotic music, keynote speaker, Navy veteran and Dodge City Chamber of Commerce President Karla Lees, and a salute to area veterans and fallen warriors.
Stay for a free lunch after the program. Free and open to all!
Dodge City Community College
11:11 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Dodge City Community College Library
620-227-9287
library@dc3.edu
Dodge City Community College
2501 N. 14th Ave.Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-225-1321
admit@dc3.edu