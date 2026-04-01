Help us celebrate 10 YEARS of MatchDay by donating to the charities you love. Who will you support during this year's MatchDay fundraising campaign? Donate online today at matchday.wkcf.org.

Donate in person Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Garden City.

Or donate online at matchday.wkcf.org. Search for your favorite organizations, and add donations to your "shopping cart." Make your donations between November 16 and December 1 through the secure online system via credit card, debit card, ACH, or mobile pay.