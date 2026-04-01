Western Kansas Community Foundation MatchDay in Garden City, Kansas
Western Kansas Community Foundation MatchDay in Garden City, Kansas
Help us celebrate 10 YEARS of MatchDay by donating to the charities you love. Who will you support during this year's MatchDay fundraising campaign? Donate online today at matchday.wkcf.org.
Donate in person Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Garden City.
Or donate online at matchday.wkcf.org. Search for your favorite organizations, and add donations to your "shopping cart." Make your donations between November 16 and December 1 through the secure online system via credit card, debit card, ACH, or mobile pay.
First United Presbyterian Church of Garden City
07:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Western Kansas Community Foundation
620-271-9484
wkcf@wkcf.org
Artist Group Info
First United Presbyterian Church of Garden City
1719 Texas St.Garden City, Texas 67846
620-275-9141
office@pcusagardencity.org