© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

World Championship Ranch Rodeo

World Championship Ranch Rodeo

Celebrating 31 years of heritage, the World Championship Ranch Rodeo showcases the finest working cowboy skills and western craftsmanship. Twenty-four top-tier ranch teams—qualified through WRCA-sanctioned rodeos across the nation—will put their daily skills to the test across five high-stakes events to claim the title of World Champion Ranch Team.

Explore over 150 vendors offering premium cowboy gear and artisan goods. Plus, enjoy an action-packed weekend featuring the Youth Cow Horse Championship, the Special Needs Rodeo, and the Youth World Championship Ranch Rodeo.

Daytime events and trade show access are completely free—tickets are only required for the evening rodeos!

Amarillo Civic Center
Rodeo Tickets range from $35 to $55
01:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Working Ranch Cowboys Association
806-374-9722
randywhipple@wrca.org
Working Ranch Cowboys Foundation

Artist Group Info

randywhipple@wrca.org
Amarillo Civic Center
401 S Buchanan St
Amarillo, Texas 79101
806-374-9722
randywhipple@wrca.org
https://wrca.org