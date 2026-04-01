Wreaths Across America at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery (Fort Dodge, Kansas)

The mission of Wreaths Across America (WAA) is to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families as well as teach the next generation the value of freedom. Although the organization is best known for laying wreaths on the headstones of our fallen each December on Wreaths Across America Day, the WAA mission is year-round and supported by the efforts of thousands of dedicated local volunteers at 4,200 locations in all 50 states and beyond.

In 2008, WAA expanded again to give even more organizations the chance to help bring WAA’s goal to fruition by providing the opportunity to fund raise for their organization’s needs along with helping WAA gather sponsorships for wreaths.

Locally, the tradition continues by purchasing, through donations, memorial wreaths for those veterans whose final resting place is the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, as well as the old Kansas Soldiers’ Home Cemetery, both located at Fort Dodge. Sponsorships are $17 for each wreath.

Last year, wreaths were placed on each grave in the new cemetery and place over 1,000 wreaths on veteran’s graves in the old cemetery. The goal this year is to purchase 600 wreaths for the new cemetery and donations received above our goal will be used to purchase wreaths for the old Kansas Soldiers’ Home Cemetery, which is the final resting area for nearly 1,000 veterans.

Businesses, civic organizations, and individuals may send donations of $17 per wreath to Cemetery Manager Lori Snyder’s office:

Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge

714 Sheridan, Unit 66

Fort Dodge, KS 67843

Please make checks payable to Wreaths Across America. If you would like to donate a wreath for a specific veteran interred at either cemetery, you may include their name and location with your donation. This is a tax-deductible donation.

Donations should be sent no later than Wednesday, Nov. 25, to assure order and delivery by Dec. 19. All donations forwarded to Wreaths Across America, while assuring that proper records are kept locally of donations first.

The laying of wreaths will take place during a special ceremony at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at 11 a.m. at Fort Dodge on Saturday, Dec. 19. The public is invited to join us for our annual wreath-laying ceremony in honor and remembrance of our veterans.

For any questions, please contact Lori Snyder at 620-682-7564 or Lori.Snyder@ks.gov

For more information on WAA, visit www.wreathsacrosamerica.org.

