Y2K throwback party fundraiser! (Ashland, Kan.)

Grab your BFFs, break out the low-rise jeans, trucker hats, butterfly clips, and ALL your best 2000s vibes because we’re throwing it BACK! Come dressed in your BEST 2000s style -- think Mean Girls, Britney, NSYNC, flip phones, frosted tips & Juicy Couture.

All proceeds will go toward USD 220 lunch accounts, so you can have a totally fetch night while helping our students.

Can’t make it? No worries, bestie! You can still donate toward the lunch accounts.

Don’t be a total dial-up disaster… RSVP ASAP It’s gonna be all that and a bag of chips!

Tickets: Contact Kelly at 580-461-5819 or pay at the door!

This event is 21+