2026 Fall Read: Wind & Weather

From the invisible force of the wind to the fury of a prairie blizzard, weather has shaped the lives, landscapes, and stories of the High Plains for generations.

The HPPR Radio Readers Book Club's 2026 Fall Read, Wind & Weather, explores our enduring relationship with the natural world through four remarkable books that move us through the seasons—and through the power of the atmosphere itself.

Our journey begins with the wind itself in Heaven's Breath: A Natural History of the Wind by Lyall Watson, an engaging exploration of one of nature's most mysterious and influential forces. From there, we travel to the storm-lashed landscapes of Florida by Lauren Groff, where hurricanes become both setting and catalyst for stories of resilience, survival, and human connection.

Next, readers are invited to choose their storm. Return to the familiar tornado that carried Dorothy into literary history in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, or discover the true story behind one of Kansas's most devastating tornadoes in And Hell Followed With It by Bonar Menninger.

Our season concludes with The Children's Blizzard by David Laskin, the unforgettable account of the deadly 1888 prairie blizzard that transformed weather forecasting and reminds us that preparation, communication, and community can mean the difference between life and death.

Throughout the season, listeners will hear Radio Readers BookBytes—thoughtful essays from readers across the High Plains that connect these books to our own experiences with wind, storms, and the landscapes we call home. BookBytes air during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on High Plains Public Radio.

The 2026 Fall Read concludes with a special live on-air finale on Sunday, November 15, as our book leaders and Radio Readers come together to reflect on the books, the conversations they inspired, and the ways weather continues to shape life across the High Plains.

Whether you've watched a summer thunderstorm roll across the prairie, listened to the wind sweep through winter wheat, or simply marveled at nature's power, we invite you to read along, listen, and join the conversation.

Read. Think. Share.

Great books. Good conversations.