Amarillo Receives Texas Music Office's "Music Friendly City" Designation

On Monday evening, the Amarillo music community witnessed the culmination of years of hard work with regards to putting the Yellow City on the map as far as live music is concerned. Thanks to the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau for achieving a “Music Friendly City” designation through the Texas Music Office Monday, November 13, at 4pm at Arts in the Sunset.Thanks to Sherman Bass for stopping by HPPR to share more about this event. Click the link at the top of this page to hear the full interview.

The room was serenaded by musical variety almost as diverse as the city itself, including the classical quartet Crystal Strings (featuring Natalia Korenchuk, Mac Nies, Camille Day Nies, and Jayson Bishop); sublime gospel and jazz from vocalist extraordinaire Devlon Jones and his accompanist KT Butler on piano; as well as some heartwarming country-folk from hometown heroes Tennessee Tuckness and Buddy Squyres.

Musicians and arts advocates! There’s been a vinyl banner circulating around town, collecting signatures from those who promote live music in town – so reach out to Sherman Bass if you’d like to add your name.

Musicians from Amarillo together for a photo

Singer Devlon Jones & KT Butler on piano