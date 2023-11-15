© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amarillo Receives Texas Music Office's "Music Friendly City" Designation

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published November 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST
Chip Adams, Community Relations and Outreach Specialist for Texas Music Office, speaks to the crowd at Arts in the Sunset
Chip Adams, Community Relations and Outreach Specialist for Texas Music Office, speaks to the crowd at Arts in the Sunset

Thanks to Sherman Bass of Visit Amarillo / Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau for stopping by High Plains Morning for a conversation about the long game of making this happen. Great work, Amarillo CVB!

On Monday evening, the Amarillo music community witnessed the culmination of years of hard work with regards to putting the Yellow City on the map as far as live music is concerned. Thanks to the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau for achieving a “Music Friendly City” designation through the Texas Music Office Monday, November 13, at 4pm at Arts in the Sunset.Thanks to Sherman Bass for stopping by HPPR to share more about this event. Click the link at the top of this page to hear the full interview.

The room was serenaded by musical variety almost as diverse as the city itself, including the classical quartet Crystal Strings (featuring Natalia Korenchuk, Mac Nies, Camille Day Nies, and Jayson Bishop); sublime gospel and jazz from vocalist extraordinaire Devlon Jones and his accompanist KT Butler on piano; as well as some heartwarming country-folk from hometown heroes Tennessee Tuckness and Buddy Squyres.

Musicians and arts advocates! There’s been a vinyl banner circulating around town, collecting signatures from those who promote live music in town – so reach out to Sherman Bass if you’d like to add your name.

Musicians from Amarillo together for a photo
Singer Devlon Jones & KT Butler on piano
Singer Devlon Jones & KT Butler on piano
Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley
Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley

Tags
HPPR Arts, Culture & History Texas Music OfficeAmarillo Texas
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
See stories by Jenny Inzerillo