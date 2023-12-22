Home for the Holidaze: Amarillo Guitarist Hayden Pedigo Plays Globe-News Center This Saturday Night
Amarillo's own Hayden Pedigo ends his 2023 Tour with a final hometown show at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts this Saturday night at 7:30pm. Presented by Brick & Elm Magazine, every seat is only $15, so come together for some pre-holiday ambient guitar compositions in one of the best venues in the region. Hear our full interview with Hayden, and sample the playlist he submitted for a High Plains Morning takeover.
Today we celebrated one of the High Plains greats of experimental guitar composition by inviting him to unleash a curated playlist of his favorite artists. Thanks to Hayden Pedigo for sharing some time from the road for a comprehensive check-in as he made his way back to the Yellow City for his final gig of 2023. Click here for tickets, which are VERY cheap thanks to the great folks at Brick & Elm Magazine. (Let's sell out the Globe-News for a hometown guitar hero, y'all!)
Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page, and click here to enjoy the music he selected for his takeover segment of High Plains Morning. (Playlist rundown is below, and thanks to Hayden for sharing these exquisite selections.)
If you missed his NPR Tiny Desk concert, check it out here:
Plus, you can keep up with Hayden's busy tour schedule, new photos, and dispatches from across the globe on his delightful Instagram page, @amarillohighway.
Here's a snapshot of the upcoming European tour:
Jan 20 - Berlin, DE -Gretchen
Feb 02- Aalborg, DK -Northern Winter Beat
Feb 03- Gothenburg, SE -Folkteatern
Feb 04- Copenhagen, DK -Beta
Feb 06- Hamburg, DE -Kulturpalast
Feb 07- Brussels, BE -La Source Beer Co
Feb 09- Manchester, UK -Yes Basement
Feb 10- Glasgow, UK -The Glad Cafe
Feb 11- Newcastle, UK -The Lubber Fiend
Feb 12- London, UK -The Waiting Room
Feb 13- Paris, FR -L'International
Feb 14- Lyon, FR -Le Sonic
Feb 15- Geneva, CH -Antigel Festival
Feb 16- Milan, IT - Teatro Linguaggicreativi
Feb 17- Innsbruck, AT -Weyrer Loft
Feb 18- Jena, DE -TRAFO
Feb 21- Lisbon, PT -ZDB
And here's what we played from his Gorilla vs. Bear Sunday Mix:
“Twelve” - dbh (Dan Bridgwood-Hill)
“Amygdala” - Henry Cow (Tim Hodgkinson)
“I Was Reading the News but I Felt so Sad I Had to Stop” - Dylan Henner
“Tregenna Afternoons” - Anthony Phillips
“Anne's Song” - William Ackerman
“Enchanted Mirror” - Luiz Bonfa
“Keep Fighting 2k15” - Andrew Weathers Ensemble
“Show Me Love” - Hundred Waters
“Outside Laughing” - Mason Lindahl
"Lullaby” - Kevin Ayers
“Tetro” - Matt Kivel
“Lauren Marie” – Girls (Christopher Owens)
“Mixed Violets” - Tyler Higgins
Guilty Cubicles - Broken Social Scene