Home for the Holidaze: Amarillo Guitarist Hayden Pedigo Plays Globe-News Center This Saturday Night

Today we celebrated one of the High Plains greats of experimental guitar composition by inviting him to unleash a curated playlist of his favorite artists. Thanks to Hayden Pedigo for sharing some time from the road for a comprehensive check-in as he made his way back to the Yellow City for his final gig of 2023. Click here for tickets, which are VERY cheap thanks to the great folks at Brick & Elm Magazine. (Let's sell out the Globe-News for a hometown guitar hero, y'all!)

Hear the full interview on the link at the top of this page, and click here to enjoy the music he selected for his takeover segment of High Plains Morning. (Playlist rundown is below, and thanks to Hayden for sharing these exquisite selections.)

If you missed his NPR Tiny Desk concert, check it out here:

Plus, you can keep up with Hayden's busy tour schedule, new photos, and dispatches from across the globe on his delightful Instagram page, @amarillohighway.

Here's a snapshot of the upcoming European tour:

Jan 20 - Berlin, DE -Gretchen

Feb 02- Aalborg, DK -Northern Winter Beat

Feb 03- Gothenburg, SE -Folkteatern

Feb 04- Copenhagen, DK -Beta

Feb 06- Hamburg, DE -Kulturpalast

Feb 07- Brussels, BE -La Source Beer Co

Feb 09- Manchester, UK -Yes Basement

Feb 10- Glasgow, UK -The Glad Cafe

Feb 11- Newcastle, UK -The Lubber Fiend

Feb 12- London, UK -The Waiting Room

Feb 13- Paris, FR -L'International

Feb 14- Lyon, FR -Le Sonic

Feb 15- Geneva, CH -Antigel Festival

Feb 16- Milan, IT - Teatro Linguaggicreativi

Feb 17- Innsbruck, AT -Weyrer Loft

Feb 18- Jena, DE -TRAFO

Feb 21- Lisbon, PT -ZDB

And here's what we played from his Gorilla vs. Bear Sunday Mix:

“Twelve” - dbh (Dan Bridgwood-Hill)

“Amygdala” - Henry Cow (Tim Hodgkinson)

“I Was Reading the News but I Felt so Sad I Had to Stop” - Dylan Henner

“Tregenna Afternoons” - Anthony Phillips

“Anne's Song” - William Ackerman

“Enchanted Mirror” - Luiz Bonfa

“Keep Fighting 2k15” - Andrew Weathers Ensemble

“Show Me Love” - Hundred Waters

“Outside Laughing” - Mason Lindahl

"Lullaby” - Kevin Ayers

“Tetro” - Matt Kivel

“Lauren Marie” – Girls (Christopher Owens)

“Mixed Violets” - Tyler Higgins

Guilty Cubicles - Broken Social Scene