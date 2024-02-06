HPPR Celebrates Black History Month: Special Programming in February
As we celebrate Black History Month, tune in for HPPR's on-air celebration with unique programming spotlighting the majesty of the African-American contribution to our shared history, arts and culture. Click the links to explore further on each of the specials.
Black History Month Programs 2024
Want to see the full Black History Month offering at a glance? Click here to view the full schedule, including the date and time that it'll be on the air, as well as a description of the show.
If you'd like to learn more about individual shows, below is a listing of all of our prgroams in order of airtime, with clickable links to dig deeper. Thanks for celebrating Black History Month with your public radio station!
- Echoes of a Coup
- The Black History of Tap Dancing
- The African-American String Music Tradition
- The Black History of the Banjo
- The Ring and the Shout
- Four Pillars of Rock 'n Roll
- The Choral Hour: Black History Month Special
- Jump For Joy: Duke Ellington's Celebratory Musical
- Suite History: Four Jazz Composers and the African-American Odyssey