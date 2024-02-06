© 2021
HPPR Celebrates Black History Month: Special Programming in February

High Plains Public Radio | By Jenny Inzerillo
Published February 6, 2024 at 1:49 PM CST

As we celebrate Black History Month, tune in for HPPR's on-air celebration with unique programming spotlighting the majesty of the African-American contribution to our shared history, arts and culture. Click the links to explore further on each of the specials.

Black History Month Programs 2024

Want to see the full Black History Month offering at a glance? Click here to view the full schedule, including the date and time that it'll be on the air, as well as a description of the show.

If you'd like to learn more about individual shows, below is a listing of all of our prgroams in order of airtime, with clickable links to dig deeper. Thanks for celebrating Black History Month with your public radio station!
HPPR Arts, Culture & History Black History Monthspecial programming
Jenny Inzerillo
