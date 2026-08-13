WoodyFest West Brings a Full Day of Live Music to Pampa, Texas, This Saturday

Weekends Sports & Entertainment, a new venue in town, is hosting WoodyFest West on Saturday, August 15, with proceeds benefiting the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center's mission to keep live music thriving in Pampa.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Central Time, and features a lineup of regional talent, including Mike Fuller (the host of HPPR’s What the Folk?), Tennessee Tuckness, Taylor Patterson, Tyler Van Valkeburg, the Fossil River Band, Arieon Keller, Lance Richburg and Ty Blackburn. Closing out the night is headliner Cameron James Smith and Band, a rising act out of Amarillo.

Beyond the music, WoodyFest West doubles as a showcase for the venue itself, with indoor golf simulators, beanbag tossing, axe throwing, craft beers and food trucks on site throughout the day. It's a chance for festivalgoers to make an afternoon and evening of it, moving between activities as the music lineup rolls on.

Admission is $5 at the door, with all proceeds supporting the Woody Guthrie Folk Music Center, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of Pampa's own folk music icon. Weekends Sports Entertainment is located at 1300 N. Price Road in Pampa.

Check out Friday’s High Plains Morning with Jenny Inzerillo to hear more about this upcoming fundraiser; additional information is available at woodyguthriepampatx.com, or by calling Weekends Sports Entertainment at (806) 419-5225.

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Check out HPPR.org for information on upcoming events, and be sure to add your group or organization's events to our Community Calendar to be included in a story like this one, or in our Events of the Week updates on HPPR Mix every weekday at 8:29am and 5:29pm CT!

