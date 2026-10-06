Pack the Lawn Chairs: Oklahoma's International Bluegrass Festival Returns to Guthrie

Whether you're looking for a single day of great music or a full long weekend under the stars, this family-friendly festival offers something for pickers, listeners and campers alike.

At the heart of it all is the music — and this year's lineup is stacked. Festivalgoers can catch acclaimed performers like John Moore, Jens Kruger, Todd Phillips, Rick Faris and Brian Wicklund, alongside acts including The Slocan Ramblers, The Fretliners, Front Porch, Jana Jae, Johnny Mullenax, Cowboy Jones, RBJ, The Hunt Brothers Band, Alan Munde, Matt Axton, Tornado Rose and more spread across three stages. From seasoned pros with decades of touring behind them to rising talent making a name for themselves, the lineup blends local, national and international bluegrass artistry into one weekend on the Flats.

Music lovers won't just be sitting in their lawn chairs, either — the festival keeps things interactive with youth instrument and band competitions, an open mic stage for anyone brave enough to grab the mic, and hands-on workshops where attendees can sharpen their own picking, fiddling or singing skills alongside working musicians. Families with young ones in tow will find a dedicated youth tent built to keep the next generation of bluegrass fans engaged all weekend long.

Of course, no bluegrass festival would be complete without the informal jam sessions that spring up around campgrounds after the main stages wind down — a hallmark of the genre, and one of the best reasons to stay the full run rather than just dropping in for a day. Campers can set up for up to eight days total, making it easy to turn the festival into a proper getaway, and those who'd rather just come for the day are welcome too.

Beyond the music, the festival grounds will be buzzing with food trucks to keep everyone fueled and a local artist market where visitors can browse and shop handmade goods and crafts. It's the kind of event where you can wander from a high-energy set on the main stage to a quiet instrument-building demonstration to a plate of good festival food, all within a few hundred feet.

Ticket options range from $60 to $160 depending on how much of the festival you want to take in, with single-day and multi-day camping passes available. Whether you're a die-hard bluegrass devotee or just looking for a fun family weekend filled with great music, good food and Oklahoma hospitality, Oklahoma's International Bluegrass Festival is worth the trip to Guthrie.

For tickets, the full artist lineup, camping details and more, visit oibf.com, or reach organizers directly at (405) 282-4446 or info@oibf.com. See ya at the Flats!

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