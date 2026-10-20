Former Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina Brings an Evening of Poetry to Garden City Arts

The reading begins at 7:15 p.m. at the gallery, 318 N. Main, and includes a 45-minute reading followed by time for audience questions. It’s a rare chance to hear an acclaimed poet read his own work in an intimate downtown setting.

Medina is a poet, editor, essayist and longtime advocate for the arts. Born in Killeen, Texas, he has lived in Kansas for more than two decades, and much of his writing explores what it means to be a second-generation immigrant in the Heartland. He describes himself as a New American, and his work often turns to identity and place, cultural empathy, class, family and the sense of belonging and longing that comes with living between cultures. In 2022, his time as laureate was followed by a national honor when he was named an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellow.

His poetry collections include How to Hang the Moon (2019), Un Mango Grows in Kansas (2020) and his newest, Protest as Love Poem (2026). A collection of lyrical essays on politics, class and culture, The Prairie Fool, is due out in 2027. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Kansas Magazine, Latino Book Review, the Flint Hills Review, Green Mountains Review and other publications.

Medina’s work goes beyond the page. He serves as the literary editor for seveneightfive magazine, is a staff editor at South Broadway Press in Denver, and is a contributing op-ed writer for the Kansas Reflector. He has also built a reputation as a generous ambassador for poetry across the state, which makes the question-and-answer portion of the evening especially appealing. Whether you’re a longtime poetry reader or just curious, it’s a chance to hear directly from a writer about his craft and his Kansas roots.

Copies of Medina’s books and art posters will be available for purchase, so you can pick up a signed-worthy souvenir or a thoughtful gift for the readers in your life. Garden City Arts also keeps a gift gallery of handmade work by Kansas artists and rotating exhibits on its walls, so arrive a little early and look around.

Garden City Arts has been bringing art programming to southwest Kansas for more than 30 years, working to make the arts accessible to residents of all walks of life. Evenings like this one are part of that mission, pairing a respected voice in Kansas letters with the local audience that’s eager to hear him.

For more information, call Garden City Arts at (620) 260-9700, email gardencityarts@gmail.com or visit gardencityarts.org. To learn more about the poet, visit huascarmedina.com.

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