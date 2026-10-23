A Space, Filled: An Interview with Panhandle PBS Filmmaker Devin Singleton about His Documentary Series on Suicide Loss

If you or someone you know is in crisis or experiencing thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 or call our local crisis hotline 806-359-6699.

ABOUT THE SERIES (from Panhandle PBS):

Suicide loss is a unique grief — and a public health crisis. "The Space They Left" walks with survivors from the impossible question of why, through the hidden risk of contagion, to the postvention resources that turn surviving into thriving.

A three-part series from Panhandle PBS.

Episode One - Crisis and Coping

"Postvention is prevention. I'm proof of that. It's why I'm still here, and why I made this series. The night my brother died, my family was fortunate that the Amarillo Area LOSS team showed up with a binder of resources, peer support, and a path forward. Most families don't get that binder. Most communities don't have a LOSS team. I truly think if we would turn our attention to the postvention space, people will see that it goes a long way in saving lives and can equip people with the skills to act as a peer-resource for others struggling in their community." —Devin Singleton, Panhandle PBS Producer

The Space They Left is a three-part series about suicide loss, surviving, and the resources that should exist for everyone. Featuring Dr. Frank Campbell, the creator of the LOSS team model, The American Association of Suicidology, and The Amarillo Area LOSS team.

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Episode Two - Contagion and Connection

This episode takes a deeper look at suicide contagion, the increased risk that suicide loss survivors carry with the weight of their grief in the months and years after their loved one’s death. Survivors share personal stories of navigating the canyon of "Why" and how losing a loved one to suicide changed their lives forever. The episode also explores how postvention and peer support resources play a vital role in helping survivors heal and overcome that increased risk by providing a space for that unique grief and trauma to be shared with others who are also coping with suicide loss.

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Episode Three - Postvention is Prevention

The final episode takes a look at postvention resources in practice as we sit down with the Amarillo Area LOSS team, city officials, and suicide loss survivors as they share the impact that a LOSS team has on a community, and the difference it can make by connecting suicide loss survivors to much-needed resources in the aftermath of losing their loved one. We'll also sit down with forensic suicidologist Dr. Frank Campbell, the creator of the LOSS team model, to learn more about his research and how resources like LOSS teams can save lives and help break the stigma surrounding suicide.

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Watch episodes on Panhandle PBS, the Panhandle PBS YouTube channel, and PBS Passport.

TOP RESOURCES:

Crisis Lines

988 Lifeline

Crisis Textline

Crisis Text Line 741741

Texas Panhandle Centers

Crisis Hotline 806-359-6699 (Local) 1-800-692-4039 (Toll Free)

...

OTHER LOCAL RESOURCES (TX Panhandle)

Amarillo Area LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors)

—Main site

—Facebook page

Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance

PanhandleMentalHealthGuide.org

Texas Panhandle Centers

Hope and Healing Place

...

OTHER NATIONAL RESOURCES

National 24/7 suicide hotline

1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433)

Military Veterans Suicide Hotline (English)

1-800-273-TALK (Press 1)

Suicide Hotline in (Spanish)

1-800-273-TALK (Press 2)

LGBTQIA Youth Suicide Hotline

1-866-4-U-TREVOR

National LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors) Team

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Talk Away The Dark

American Association of Suicidology