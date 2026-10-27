Kelly Hunt and Dirk Powell bring folk and Cajun-Celtic sounds to Hays Public Library

Hunt is known for her haunting voice and for her Depression-era tenor banjo, a calf-skinned instrument with a warm, soulful tone. Self-taught on banjo and guitar, she blends old-time tradition with a modern sensibility. Her 2019 debut, “Even the Sparrow,” was a finalist for Album of the Year at the International Folk Music Awards.

Powell has been a key creative partner in her more recent work. He produced her second album, “Ozark Symphony,” at his Cypress House studio on the banks of Bayou Teche in Louisiana. Released on Compass Records, it adds a dash of Cajun and Celtic flavor to Hunt’s Americana, and Folk Alley said it carries listeners from the shadowy hollers of the Ozarks to the streets of Memphis.

The pair reunite on Hunt’s third album, “Requiem for a Sleepless Night,” which has just been released. It's a trio recording with Powell’s daughter, Amelia, and marks a shift toward open-tuned acoustic guitar, with banjo on a few key tracks. Its songs explore love, fear, and the search for meaning.

The Hays Public Library is at 1205 Main St. For more information, call (785) 625-9014 or visit hayslibrary.org. To learn more about Kelly Hunt, visit kellyhuntmusic.com.

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