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Rocky Horror Picture Show hits the Space Theater in Amarillo Friday Night

High Plains Public Radio | By Ken Davis
Published October 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM CDT

Amarillo’s Don Harrington Discovery Center is trading galaxies for the Time Warp on Friday, Oct. 30, with 18-and-over screenings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in its Space Theater, in partnership with PFLAG Amarillo.

Showings are at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. CT, and doors open 15 minutes before each one. Costumes are encouraged, so bring your friends and your best Halloween look for a night exclusively for adults.

Tickets range from $10 to $25. The top option pairs a ticket with a concessions wristband, which covers unlimited themed drinks and popcorn all night and includes a prop bag for audience participation. Prop bags come only with the wristband, not with movie-only tickets. A valid ID showing you’re 21 or older is required for the alcoholic drink option, and drinks aren’t sold individually. Anyone who hasn’t pre-purchased can buy a wristband at the front desk.

The Space Theater is usually home to the Discovery Center’s planetarium shows, but this won’t be a dome-style screening. The center says that would compromise the show, so it has worked to make sure the picture and sound are up to the occasion.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is at 1200 Streit Drive in Amarillo. For tickets and details, visit dhdc.org or call (806) 355-9547.

For information on other community events, or to have your event featured, check out HPPR’s Events Calendar!
Happenings across the High Plains
Ken Davis
Born and raised in Champaign, Illinois, Ken hosted his first public radio air shift as a jazz host in September of 1988, leading to a lifetime love of public radio. As program director, Ken oversees the programming and operations departments in Garden City and Amarillo, joining HPPR in May of 2020 after previously acting as Assistant PD/Operations Manager/On-Air Fundraising Producer at St. Louis Public Radio until 2000.
See stories by Ken Davis