Rocky Horror Picture Show hits the Space Theater in Amarillo Friday Night

Showings are at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. CT, and doors open 15 minutes before each one. Costumes are encouraged, so bring your friends and your best Halloween look for a night exclusively for adults.

Tickets range from $10 to $25. The top option pairs a ticket with a concessions wristband, which covers unlimited themed drinks and popcorn all night and includes a prop bag for audience participation. Prop bags come only with the wristband, not with movie-only tickets. A valid ID showing you’re 21 or older is required for the alcoholic drink option, and drinks aren’t sold individually. Anyone who hasn’t pre-purchased can buy a wristband at the front desk.

The Space Theater is usually home to the Discovery Center’s planetarium shows, but this won’t be a dome-style screening. The center says that would compromise the show, so it has worked to make sure the picture and sound are up to the occasion.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is at 1200 Streit Drive in Amarillo. For tickets and details, visit dhdc.org or call (806) 355-9547.

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For information on other community events, or to have your event featured, check out HPPR’s Events Calendar!