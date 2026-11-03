Today Is Election Day: Make Your Voice Heard on the High Plains

Out here, we know that what happens close to home shapes daily life. Decisions made at the ballot box help determine how our schools are funded, how our roads and bridges are maintained, and how our rural hospitals and small-town main streets fare. Many ballots also carry local measures and offices that come down to a handful of votes, and sometimes fewer.

Voting is one of the most direct ways to take part in the life of your community, and it belongs to all of us equally. Whether you’ve voted in every election since you turned eighteen or you’re casting your first ballot, your voice carries the same weight. High Plains communities are spread across a lot of miles, and every ballot counts in places where the population is small.

If you haven’t voted yet, make a plan today. Check your polling place:

• Kansas

• Texas

• Oklahoma

• Colorado

• Nebraska

• Elsewhere

Also, be sure you know your state’s rules on identification. Take your time with the ballot, since many include more than the races at the top.

Your state or county election office is the best source for hours, locations, and requirements. If you’re picking up a neighbor, a friend, or a family member on the way, even better.

However you see the issues, today is your chance to weigh in. High Plains Public Radio encourages every eligible voter in our listening area to take part.

