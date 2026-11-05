BreAnne Stone Returns to the Paisley Pear in Hays for a Friday Night of Folk, Soul and Good Company

Live music fans in and near Hays, get ready for a great way to kick off the weekend. Friday, Nov. 6, singer-songwriter BreAnne Stone returns to the Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro and Market for an evening of live music from 7 to 9 p.m. CT.

It’s the kind of fun-for-everyone night that pairs a good glass of wine and great songs, and a welcome-back for an artist who has become a familiar face across the High Plains.

Stone hails from Hastings, Nebraska, and she’s earned a loyal following with songs that explore life’s journey, spirituality, heartbreak, growth and self-discovery. Her sound blends singer-songwriter storytelling with folk and soul, with a little earthy country-rock mixed in, and her rich, powerful voice carries it all. Fans of artists like Brandi Carlile and Lake Street Dive will find plenty to love in her honest, emotionally grounded live shows.

High Plains audiences may know her from her set at the Tumbleweed Music Festival in 2024, or from her stops on HPPR’s Living Room Concert Ambassador Tour, which has taken her to venues across Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska and the Texas Panhandle. This spring she even stopped by the HPPR studios in Amarillo to play a live set of brand-new songs on High Plains Morning with Jenny Inzerillo, so it’s a good bet she’ll have fresh material to share in Hays.

The venue makes the evening even better. The Paisley Pear is a downtown Hays favorite, combining a wine, whiskey and beer bar with a bistro and a market stocked with local Kansas gifts. The cozy setting is ideal for date night or an evening out with friends, and since the bistro serves menu items until 8 p.m., arriving early for dinner before the music is even an option.

The Paisley Pear is at 1100 Main St. in Hays. For more information, call (785) 621-4660 or visit paisleypear.net. To keep up with BreAnne Stone’s tour dates and new music, find her on Facebook at facebook.com/breannestonemusic.

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