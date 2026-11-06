Come & Take It: "High Plains Morning" Takeover Shows — Guest Hosts Every Friday in November

So who's on the mic this month?

November 6th: James Campos (Amarillo, TX) — Kicking us off this month, we're thrilled to welcome HPPR superfan, James Campos. Spinning a broad mix of regionally-inspired, Spanish-language tunes to ignite your weekend. In a program he's calling Desde el Llano (From the Plains), James will take you through some homegrown Tejano from Dimmit, TX; beloved rancheras; artists from New Mexico; Norteño protest songs from artists known across the High Plains; cumbia; cojunto; salsa; and more!

***Top secret: we're working on making this guy a regular on HPPR, hopefully developing a regional Spanish-language music program for listeners across our five-state region! Stay tuned for more about that, and reach out if you have any comments, requests, or feedback on his playlist.)

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November 13th: Kelley Myers Tymeson (Overland Park, KS) — Our takeover DJ for Friday the 13th is a dear friend of Jenny's from college, selected for this series based solely on always having GREAT tunes blasting in her car. Kelley proudly lives and works in the Sunflower State as a civil servant dedicated to conservation. Raised in Texas and well-traveled throuhgout the High Plains, Kelley will be pulling tracks from her list of personal favorites that she hopes HPPR listeners will LOVE.

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November 20th: Coleman Younger (Wichita, KS) — We've had this one in the works for a while, and now we're finally able to announce that High Plains Morning will be going full-on Irie Astra! Huge thanks to Coleman, our resident High-Plains DJ of CARIBBEAN MUSIC for coming back to HPPR's HQ and hosting this one LIVE from Garden City, KS. He'll be posted-up in our new studio with three hours of reggae, soca, rock steady, and weekend vibes from the islands to prime your last Friday before the Thanksgiving holiday.

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November 27th: Tara Anaïse (Los Angeles, CA) — Oh dang. It's Black Friday, y'all! Usually, High Plains Morning trolls the airwaves on the day after Thanksgiving with songs about MONEY. To continue that tradition, we're stoked to welcome writer/director/producer Tara Anaïse

into the studio to keep our listeners flubbing out with friends and family (rather than rushing retail establishments). She'll spin some esoteric psychedelia, global gold, and anti-capitalist tracks that'll pair nicely with a day of leisure, supping on leftovers.