Gary Allan Brings His Outlaw Country Sound to Dodge City’s United Wireless Arena

Country fans in southwest Kansas, mark Friday, Nov. 13 on your calendar. Gary Allan, one of country music’s most distinctive voices, takes the stage at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City for a 7:30 p.m. CT show. With tickets priced at $42, it’s an opportunity to catch a major touring artist right here on the High Plains.

Allan has built his career on a modern-day outlaw reputation, winning over fans, peers and critics with smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. The California native has released nine studio albums, selling more than 8 million, with three consecutive platinum albums and five gold certifications along the way. He’s logged five No. 1 hits on country radio and 14 Top 10 hits, all while staying true to his own artistic voice, a trait that has kept fans loyal through the years.

Raised in Orange County, Allan grew up skating and surfing, listening to Social Distortion and playing in punk bands, while also playing in his father’s country band. He moved to Nashville at age 26, and his 1999 album “Smoke Rings in the Dark” went platinum, helping establish a sound that blends country storytelling with a West Coast edge. His more recent album, “Ruthless,” shows how far that mix has traveled, with songs like “Waste of a Whiskey Drink,” “Temptation” and “Slide” ranging from swaggering to heartfelt.

Reviewers have been enthusiastic about his live show lately. One recent concert review praised a 21-song set that spanned decades of hits along with a strong new song, and another described an evening of gravel-edged vocals, acoustic intimacy and heartfelt tributes to country and rock legends that felt more like a gathering than a standard concert. For fans of well-crafted country with real grit, it’s the kind of night worth making the drive for.

A quick heads-up before you go: United Wireless Arena has a clear bag policy for ticketed events. Each guest may bring one clear tote up to 14 by 6 by 14 inches, or a one-gallon plastic storage bag, plus a small clutch purse no larger than 5.5 by 8.5 inches. Bags that don’t meet the rules will need to go back to your vehicle, and approved clear bags are available at the arena ticket office for $5.

Tickets for Gary Allan are available through Ticketmaster.

For more information, call the arena at 620-371-7390 or email info@unitedwirelessarena.com.

To learn more about the artist, visit garyallan.com!

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