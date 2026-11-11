The Division Men Return to Amarillo for a One-Night Living Room Concert

HPPR is bringing back one of its most memorable Living Room Concert acts! Tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 11, The Division Men take the stage at Chalice Abbey in Amarillo from 7 to 9 p.m. CT, more than a decade after their first show with the station. It’s a one-night-only event, and an intimate setting is the perfect way to hear this duo.

The Division Men are a husband-and-wife duo, J. Spencer Portillo on vocals and acoustic guitar and Caroline Rippy Portillo on vocals and bass. They formed in Berlin in 2008 and are now based in El Paso. Their name reflects the idea of artists collaborating across any distance, an idea that has followed them from Germany back to the Texas borderlands. Spencer was born in Los Angeles and raised in Texas, and his roots shape lyrics that paint atmospheric portraits of love, life and death in a border town. Before the band, both had long histories in their respective punk scenes, and Caroline spent several years playing bass for Tito & Tarantula.

Their sound is hard to pin down, which is part of the appeal. Think psychedelic desert dirges, moody ballads humming behind a dark veil, and cosmic country that can pull you in within moments. Critics have called it dark, romantic, ethereal and haunting, with one review describing their latest album as a haunted desert landscape from a dream. That album, “Hymns and Fiery Dances,” arrived in August 2025 on Berlin’s Motor Music label, their first full-length in eight years, and features guest contributions from an impressive group of musicians. They’ve toured Europe behind it, and this Amarillo stop is a rare chance to hear the new songs up close.

HPPR’s Living Room Concerts are built around that close-up experience, with the performers just a few feet away and the audience in the same room. Our friends at Chalice Abbey are hosting, Palace Coffee Co. is providing hot coffee, and Pan-Handlers Cafe is bringing homemade treats, so come ready to settle in. The suggested donation is $15, and RSVPs are requested, so reserve your spot on Eventbrite or call HPPR at 806-367-9088 today.

And please, spread the word to friends who love Americana, desert-noir or simply great live music!

—

For information on other community events, or to have your event featured, check out HPPR’s Events Calendar!