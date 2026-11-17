Looking for a lunch break with a side of history? The Prairie Museum of Art & History in Colby invites you to its next Food For Thought program on Thursday, Nov. 19. Beginning at noon CT, historian and storyteller Marla Matkin presents “Widows of Little Big Horn,” a one-hour talk that pairs a hot meal with a story from the American frontier.

Matkin is a native Kansan and a descendant of homesteaders, as well as a former teacher and a respected historian and scholar. She’s best known for her portrayal of Elizabeth “Libbie” Custer, wife of General George Armstrong Custer, bringing her love of history and theatre to audiences who want to be entertained and educated at once. Given that background, the title points to the women left behind after the 1876 Battle of the Little Bighorn, and Matkin is a speaker well suited to bring their stories to life.

Her work stretches well beyond a single role. She serves on the boards of the Society of Friends of Historic Fort Hays and the Smoky Hill Trail Association, and she has contributed to the Santa Fe Trail’s 200th anniversary celebration. She writes and directs plays in the spirit of old-time farces and melodramas, and she’s the author of two children’s books, “Custer’s Mouse” and “A Dragon’s Tale,” the latter about the 1867 discovery of a fossilized plesiosaur at Fort Wallace. She also appears in the docudrama “The Contested Plains.”

The lunch is part of what makes Food For Thought a community favorite. Admission is free, but Prairie Museum employees and volunteers prepare a hot meal for guests who RSVP in advance through the museum’s DonorBox page. The lunch-and-learn series is held at noon on the third Thursday of each month from October through March in the museum’s Garvey Education Room, so you can sit down with neighbors, enjoy a good meal and settle in for a good story.

The museum is at 1905 S. Franklin Ave. in Colby, and it’s open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, so you can explore the galleries before or after the program. To RSVP, visit the DonorBox link on the museum’s website. For more information, call 785-460-4590, email info@prairiemuseum.org or visit prairiemuseum.org.

—

For information on other community events, or to have your event featured, check out HPPR’s Events Calendar!