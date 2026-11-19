Dust off those low-rise jeans, because Ashland is throwing it back...time itself! This Saturday, Nov. 21, from 7 to 10 p.m. CST, VFW Post 7770 at 203 W. 8th Ave. in Ashland hosts a Y2K throwback party, and every dollar raised goes toward USD 220 student lunch accounts. It’s a fun night out with friends, and a chance to help local kids.

The dress code is simple: wear your best 2000s style. Think Mean Girls, Britney, NSYNC, flip phones, frosted tips and Juicy Couture, plus trucker hats, butterfly clips and anything else from the decade that’s been hiding in the back of your closet. Grab your BFFs, find your best outfit and come ready to celebrate an era when everyone had a ringtone and a pair of flip-flops.

Tickets are $20 and available by contacting Kelly at 580-461-5819, or you can pay at the door. Organizers ask for an RSVP so they can plan accordingly. The event is for guests 21 and older, making it an adults-only night out in downtown Ashland.

The cause is a good one. Ashland USD 220 is a small rural district serving Ashland, Englewood, Sitka and the surrounding area, and each student has a meal account where payments are posted in advance. Local ranchers and producers also donate beef to the district’s food service, a sign of how much this community already does to feed its kids. This fundraiser adds to that tradition by helping keep lunch accounts in good shape.

Can’t make it on Nov. 21? Organizers say you can still donate toward the lunch accounts, and Kelly’s number above is the place to ask. Whether you’re there in your best frosted tips or giving from afar, you’ll be part of something that helps Ashland students enjoy a hot lunch at school.

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