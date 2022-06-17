Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration airs on High Plains Public Radio this Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 1pm CT

This special, Juneteenth: Remembrance and Celebration, uses music from black American composers to highlight progress and the pain that has been held in the community at large. Using the commemoration of the emancipation of all those who had been enslaved in United States as a starting point, the special will face our country's

racist past and present in a tapestry of sounds, somber to ecstatic.

That's on HPPR this Sunday, June 19th, at 1pm Central!