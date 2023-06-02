Gov. Stitt plans to send Oklahoma National Guard to southern border

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced is committing to send Oklahoma National Guard Troops to the Southern Border in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for reinforcements.

Stitt is joined by 12 other Republican governors in stating their commitment to send troops. All told, the governors plan to send more than 1,300 national guardsmen and more than 200 law enforcement personnel.

"I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border," Stitt said in a written statement accompanying his announcement of the decision. "Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we are sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation."

Stitt has taken some interest in the southern border in the past, visiting it with other GOP governors in 2021 and calling for a meeting with Biden about issues there.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond also announced he's suing the Biden Administration over a proposed new rule to regulate the entry of asylum seekers into the U.S. following the expiration of pandemic-related rules that had given authorities greater ability to crack down on illegal immigration.

Drummond is one of 18 Attorneys General in the suit, which claims the new rule redefines "previously illegal border crossings as lawful pathways."

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning. * indicates required Email Address *

Copyright 2023 KOSU. To see more, visit KOSU.