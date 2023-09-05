© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR News

Texas ends sales tax on family care products

Texas Public Radio | By David Martin Davies
Published September 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
View of women’s hygiene products at a Duane Reade in New York City on June 10, 2022. &#13;&#13;Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages this week, confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months. The issue garnered national attention this week after an article in Time called the dearth of tampons and pads the shortage “no one is talking about.” (Photo by John Nacion/NurPhoto)NO USE FRANCE
John Nacion
/
Reuters
View of women’s hygiene products at a Duane Reade in New York City on June 10, 2022. Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages this week, confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months. The issue garnered national attention this week after an article in Time called the dearth of tampons and pads the shortage “no one is talking about.” (Photo by John Nacion/NurPhoto)NO USE FRANCE

Going to the grocery store is now a little bit cheaper when buying feminine hygiene products, diapers, baby wipes, baby bottles and more.

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Starting Friday, Texas’ sales tax on many family care products is now a thing of the past.

Going to the grocery store is now a little bit cheaper for customers buying feminine hygiene products, diapers, baby wipes, baby bottles and more.

“It’s about damn time,” said State Rep. Donna Howard , an Austin Democrat who has long fought for end of this tax that she said was unfair — especially for women.

Bags of feminine products for the Community 2 in 5 Americans have struggled with period poverty. Why are menstrual products still treated as a luxury, instead of a necessity?

“All of these things are essentials for daily living for many people,” she said. “All of these things can add up. So this provides some welcome relief for Texas families.”

Howard said it really helped that Speaker Dade Phelan made this bill a priority.

The average combined state and local sales tax rate in Texas is 8.2%.

The list of items also includes breast milk pumping products, maternity clothing, and wound care dressings.

CVS sales clerk scans a box of Tampax tampons in East Dallas. Business Texas House passes proposal that would do away with taxes on tampons and baby products Sergio Martínez-Beltrán

Copyright 2023 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.

Tags
HPPR News Texas countiesTexas NewsTexas
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience covering Texas, the border and Mexico.
See stories by David Martin Davies