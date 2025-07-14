Renewed questions in the state's emergency response communication may sound familiar to West Texans

The threat of severe weather has defined much of this summer in Texas.

Weeks after heavy rains and hail flooded fields and tornadoes flipped homes on the South Plains, one of the deadliest floods in state history hit the Texas Hill Country. With this disaster comes renewed questions about the benefits of communication in emergency response, particularly in rural parts of the state.

Joe Moudy, the City of Lubbock's emergency management coordinator, says being prepared means having a plan, knowing where to shelter and using more than one method to receive alerts.

"As seen across the nation, there are times where an alerting method will fail," Moudy said. "So having multiple ways to receive alerts is critical."

Lubbock's Emergency Management Department works with the National Weather Service to activate the city's outdoor warning system, which can trigger all or some of the 45 sirens installed throughout the city.

The effort to bring outdoor warning sirens to Lubbock had been in discussion for years due to growing recognition that the region's harsh climate—and frequent bouts of severe weather—leaves many residents feeling vulnerable and underprepared.

For decades, Lubbock stood out as one of the few major Texas cities without a citywide siren system, and many pointed to the lack of outdoor alerts as a gap in public safety, especially during times when severe weather hit without much warning.

While some initially opposed the idea due to concerns over cost, momentum shifted in 2020 when a budget work session produced a proposal for just over $980,000 to fund the emergency sirens — a figure significantly lower than early estimates cited by some council members.

Fully activated in April 2022, the system was first used in an active emergency situation earlier this summer, during a storm that produced eight confirmed tornadoes across the South Plains.

During those threats, Moudy said the city activated the Emergency Operations Center and brought together representatives from almost every critical department — from fire and EMS to IT and storm spotters — to coordinate a unified response as the storm intensified and threatened to directly impact Lubbock.

Still, many residents first learn of danger through their phones. Most smartphones receive federal IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert & Warning System) alerts, but enabling push notifications from trusted news and weather apps adds another layer of protection.

Moudy also encourages residents to sign up for LBKAlert at LBKalert.com.

Following deadly floods in Central Texas, tornadoes in the South Plains and wildfires in the Panhandle, some are calling for stronger emergency communication systems across Texas.

Reporting by Texas Public Radio found that although Kerr county does have a mass-alert system, it was not activated during the early hours of the July 4 flood — despite first responders requesting it. The lack of communication left some residents caught off guard, raising concerns over inconsistent alert practices and the need for clearer emergency protocols in rural areas..

A proposed measure in the Legislature — House Bill 13 — would have created a grant program to fund such systems in underserved counties. Though it passed the House, the bill stalled in the Senate. However, its authors believe it's still part of a longer-term solution to help rural communities prepare for future emergencies.

When severe weather hits — especially events involving high winds or hail, like tornadoes — Moudy advises residents to shelter in place: go to the lowest level of your home, stay away from windows and put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

He also warns against trying to drive to safety, noting that doing so can put both the driver and others at greater risk.

"The city of Lubbock does not operate public shelters," Moudy said. "We do not advise that anyone travel trying to get to a shelter location. They need to take immediate shelter wherever they are."

Advice varies by emergency, but roads in the Lubbock area can be prone to flooding that poses a threat to vehicles – underscoring the importance of sheltering at home when possible.

