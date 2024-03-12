© 2021
Kansas City man accused of starting Super Bowl rally shooting to remain in jail, judge rules

KCUR | By Peggy Lowe
Published March 12, 2024 at 1:48 PM CDT
Lyndell Mays, 23, listens to his attorney, John Reed, in Jackson County Court on March 6, 2024. Mays is accused in the Super Bowl rally shooting on February 14 that killed one and injured 24.
Nick Wagner
/
The Kansas City Star/pool
Lyndell Mays, 23, listens to his attorney, John Reed, in Jackson County Court on March 6, 2024. Mays is accused in the Super Bowl rally shooting on February 14 that killed one and injured 24.

A Jackson County judge on Monday denied release and reduction of a $1 million bond for the 23-year-old man accused of being the first to shoot at the Super Bowl Parade rally.

Lyndell Mays, appearing in court in an orange jumpsuit and chained at his hands and feet, was “gravely wounded” at the Feb. 14 rally, said his attorney, John Reed. Mays was shot nine times in the melee near Union Station, was hit once in the face, had his jaw wired shut and has been heavily sedated, Reed said.

“He is constantly in a lot of pain,” Reed said, as Mays silently stood beside him.

Along with Dominic Miller, 18, Mays faces four felony counts including second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43. At least 24 additional people were injured in the ensuing chaos. Miller is still hospitalized. Two juveniles have also been charged in the shooting but details are not public because of their ages.

Mays is indigent and can’t afford any bond, so keeping him in jail without proof of his possible guilt is “a de facto order of detention,” Reed said. Mays, who attended high school in Raytown, could stay with his parents or an uncle, Reed argued, so he could get good care and recover from his wounds.

Judge Travis Willingham denied the request without comment and set Mays’ next hearing for mid-April.

Hallie Schuman, assistant Jackson County prosecuting attorney, fought Mays’ release, saying he was one of those “in charge” of the shootings and took the first shot. He has two firearms violations in other jurisdictions, involving brandishing a weapon at a Belton gym that made people run from the scene, and discharging a weapon in a home, she said.

“He is a very serious danger to this community and the people of Jackson County,” Schuman said.

A witness who was with Mays told police the problem started when Mays and another group were "arguing about why they were staring at each other." Mays told police his actions were "stupid,” according to police documents.

“Just pulled a gun out and started shooting," Mays told police. "I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid.”

