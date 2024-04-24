Exploring the future of jobs and the economy in Texas

There are more than 15 million working Texans right now, but while the state boasts steady growth and record high levels for jobs and the labor force, there are always unknowns on the horizon. Among them: tech advancements and the impacts of climate change.

So how will the jobs of tomorrow look different? Will oil and gas continue to reign supreme? Will tech in Texas keep booming?

Texas Standard is taking a look at some of the state's most prominent industries and providing a glimpse at where they're headed in The Future of Work in Texas.



In the 1950s, 10% of American workers did agriculture work. Today, it’s less than 1%. Small farms are struggling to find the help they need — and the long hot summers aren’t helping. But does that mean the future of farming … is indoors?

Raul Alonzo / Texas Standard

Experts say many oil and gas workers have transferable skills for new energy jobs.

Federal and state officials say making computer chips in this country is vital to national security and the supply chain. And chipmakers are responding with billions in investment.

Texas’ population boom has long made headlines, but that boom has largely been for a specific area of the state. What about communities that are actually seeing a population decline?

The state’s growing, and a closer look at Texas census data shows its population is also younger than the national average. What should Texas’ future workforce be learning to prepare for the jobs of tomorrow?

