Gov. Abbott deploys thousands of troops across Texas ahead of statewide immigration protests

Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed thousands of Texas National Guard troops and Department of Public Safety troopers across the state ahead of a wave of immigration protests expected this weekend.

The move follows large-scale immigration raids in Los Angeles last week that triggered growing unrest nationwide. In Texas, more than 60 demonstrations are planned in major cities statewide this weekend, including Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

On Thursday, Abbott said the deployment of more than 5,000 National Guard members and 2,000 DPS troopers is meant to support local law enforcement.

"Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we've seen in LA," Abbott wrote on social media. "Anyone who damages property or harms a person will be arrested. Don't mess with Texas."

Some demonstrators in Los Angeles clashed with police, blocked freeways and vandalized property. Dozens have been arrested. In response, President Donald Trump deployed 700 U.S. Marines to the West Coast, adding to the 2,000 National Guard troops already on the ground.

The unrest has since sparked protests in cities across the country, including in Texas. While demonstrations in the state have been mostly peaceful, tensions flared earlier in the week. In Austin, more than a dozen people were arrested after hundreds gathered at the Texas Capitol. Protesters tore down construction barriers and vandalized a federal building with anti-Trump graffiti. That same day, police in Dallas fired pepper balls at demonstrators and made one arrest. Another protest in San Antonio Wednesday evening remained peaceful.

