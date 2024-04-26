© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at very reduced power and signal range using a back-up transmitter. This is because of complicated problems with its very old primary transmitter. Local engineers are currently working on that transmitter and consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR mix service or HPPR connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.

Charges dismissed against 46 arrested during pro-Palestinian protest at UT Austin

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published April 26, 2024 at 11:01 AM CDT
Law enforcement officers arrest students taking part in the demonstration.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Law enforcement officers arrest students taking part in the demonstration.

Charges have been dismissed against 46 people arrested at a protest Wednesday on UT Austin's campus, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza said.

"Legal concerns were raised by defense counsel, we reviewed each case individually and agreed there were deficiencies in the probable cause affidavits," she told KUT in a text. "The Court affirmed and ordered the release of the individuals."

Education UT faculty hold rally to criticize protest crackdown — without police show of force Andrew Weber

Nearly 60 people were arrested for allegedly trespassing during the pro-Palestinian demonstration. Garza said her office would continue to review cases to determine whether prosecution "is factually and legally appropriate."

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on UT campus Wednesday as part of a protest in support of Palestinians and demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The protest, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee, was met by a multiagency show of force. State police responded by request from UT President Jay Hartzell and Gov. Greg Abbott, who characterized the protest as violent and anti-Semitic.

Officers from the Austin Police Department, UT Police and the Department of Public Safety attempted to clear the university's south lawn. Dozens of protesters were arrested for criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor akin to loitering, or disorderly conduct, which is also a misdemeanor.

UT Austin student Ammer Qaddumi, who was arrested then released Wednesday, is greeted with cheers during a second protest organized by faculty on Thursday.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
UT Austin student Ammer Qaddumi, who was arrested then released Wednesday, is greeted with cheers during a second protest organized by faculty on Thursday.

On Thursday, the university said there was a significant “outside group presence” at the protest and that “roughly half” of those arrested were not part of the UT community.

However, most of the small group of people whose charges were not dismissed on Wednesday do appear to be students. According to probable cause affidavits KUT obtained from the county, the names of seven of the 11 people match students listed in UT’s directory.

Faculty held a peaceful protest in the same spot Thursday to condemn the police response to the earlier demonstration.

The demonstrations are part of a wave of protests over Israel's war in Gaza.

The Texas Newsroom's Lauren McGaughy and KUT's Becky Fogel contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 KUT News. To see more, visit KUT News.

Tags
HPPR News policeprotestsTexas
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a freelance reporter and associate editor for KUT News. A graduate of St. Edward's University with a degree in English, Andrew has previously interned with The Texas Tribune, The Austin American-Statesman and KOOP Radio.
See stories by Andrew Weber