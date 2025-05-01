Whooping cough surging in Texas

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Amid the worst measles outbreak Texas has seen in over 30 years, pertussis cases are spiking as well.

Also known as whooping cough, pertussis is surging across Texas and the nation. Already in 2025 Texas' cases of pertussis are outpacing last year's count.

Through mid-April, 1,060 cases of pertussis occurred in the state, while 1,928 cases were reported in all of 2024, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Two infants have died of whooping cough in Louisiana in the past six months, according to the surgeon general of the state's health department. These are the first pertussis deaths to occur in Louisiana since 2018.

Nationally so far in 2024 there have been more than 8,000 cases of whooping cough according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At this time last year, over 4,200 cases were reported nationwide.

Like measles, whooping cough seems to be one of those childhood illnesses of past generations. However, it is a highly contagious, potentially fatal respiratory disease.

"I have taken care of … I have had children die from whooping cough," said Karl Serrao, MD, a Corpus Christi pediatric critical care physician and president of the Nueces County Medical Society.

Serrao said he is seeing an increase in children being admitted to his hospital with pertussis. The infection is easily spread and one in three children who contract the illness will need to be hospitalized he said.

"When we see these kids coming in, they're having these distressing coughing fits. Babies can experience pauses in breathing," Serrao said.

Also, like measles, pertussis is preventable with a safe and effective vaccine.

According to the Texas Medical Association, the DTaP and Tdap vaccines provide protection against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. While the DTaP vaccine is given to children between 6 weeks to 6 years of age, the Tdap vaccine is for children 7 years old and older, as well as adolescents, and adults.

Texas' vaccination rate for DTaP and Tdap is just below the recommended 95% rate to achieve community immunity at which immunocompromised people are protected.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio