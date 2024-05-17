© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP-FM 105.7 is currently operating at 15% of power, limiting its signal strength and range in the Amarillo-Canyon area. This due to complicated problems with its very old transmitter. Local engineers are continuing to work on the transmitter and are consulting with the manufacturer to diagnose and fix the problems. We apologize for this disruption and service as we work as quickly as possible to restore KJPFM to full power. In the mean time you can always stream either the HPPR Mix service or HPPR Connect service using the player above or the HPPR app.

4 Oklahoma tribes work with National Park Service to preserve cultural resources

KOSU | By Sarah Liese
Published May 17, 2024 at 10:09 AM CDT
Spring Creek located in northeast Oklahoma
Graycen Wheeler
/
KOSU
Spring Creek located in northeast Oklahoma

The four tribes that recently signed agreements join 27 other Oklahoma tribes in an ongoing effort to take care of tribal lands and history.

The agreement means the tribal nations will assume responsibilities related to historic and cultural preservation, transferring certain functions from the state to the tribes. Essentially, the duties of a State Historic Preservation Officer will shift to a Tribal Historic Preservation Officer.

One of the Oklahoma tribes to work with the Tribal Historic Preservation team was the Pawnee Nation, who surveyed land in north-central Oklahoma to ensure ceremonial grounds were protected with assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Currently, there are 222 tribal nations with signed Tribal Historic Preservation Office agreements nationwide.

Copyright 2024 KOSU

Tags
HPPR News Oklahomatribal landnative americans
Sarah Liese