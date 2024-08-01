Oklahoma unveils new standard license plate design

A new look is coming to Oklahoma's standard license plate.

Service Oklahoma unveiled the design, called the Iconic Oklahoma Plate, as the state's new standard license plate on Thursday.

The red, white and blue 46-star icon pays homage to Oklahoma's original state flag, said Service Oklahoma. The plate also includes the state's updated logo, wordmark and tagline, "Imagine That."

“It’s great to finally unveil the Iconic Oklahoma Plate design, which honors and highlights our truly iconic state,” Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said in a press release. “Using color and intentional symbology, this design pays tribute to Oklahoma’s culture and history, nodding to iconic landmarks, our original flag, state animals, and more. This design celebrates much of what makes Oklahoma unique, and I am excited to see it out on the road.”

The new design will start circulation Sept. 1.

Service Oklahoma said the landmarks on the plate represent all regions of Oklahoma including:

Skydance Bridge

Oklahoma City Memorial

Route 66

Sacred Rain Arrow Statue

Wind Turbine

Waving Wheat

American Bison, the state mammal

Red-tailed Hawk, the state raptor

Golden Driller, the state monument



All license operators will begin issuing the plate for newly purchased vehicles when circulation begins next month.

Service Oklahoma says Oklahomans will not automatically receive the new design. Those who would like to upgrade can do so by paying a $4 plate replacement fee during vehicle registration renewal.

