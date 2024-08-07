Petition to raise Oklahoma minimum wage received $1.84 million in first half of 2024

Supporters of a state question to raise the minimum wage in Oklahoma received $1.84 million in contributions through the first half of the year.

According to a report filed last Wednesday with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, the campaign, Yes on 832 — Raise the Wage Oklahoma, received thousands of dollars in support from various philanthropic and political organizations.

State Question 832 is an initiative petition giving Oklahoma voters the opportunity to raise the minimum wage. If passed, the measure would increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2029, starting with an increase to $9 per hour in 2025.

The campaign received $400,000 from the Tulsa Community Foundation. The Tulsa Community Foundation is one of largest community foundations in the country, reported to have roughly $4 billion in assets.

Over the course of six months, Lynn Schusterman, who has ties to the Tulsa Community Foundation, made four separate donations, totaling $375,000.

Yes on 832 also received some dark money support from nonprofits with political ties. The Hopewell Fund, one of the five largest nonprofits associated with the Democratic Party, and Oklahoma Decides, an organization to advocate for Medicaid expansion, both donated tens of thousands of dollars.

Dark money is political spending meant to influence the decision of a voter, where the donor is not disclosed and the source of money is unknown.

The campaign also received smaller portions of funding from the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 458 and the National Education Association.

According to the reports, Yes on 832 spent over $950,000 during its campaign since January.

The petition is now awaiting the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s certification before one more protest period until it is assigned an election date.

