Oklahoma voters will decide whether to raise minimum wage in 2026

A state question to raise the minimum wage will go before Oklahoma voters in 2026.

State Question 832 would gradually increase the minimum wage until it reaches $15 an hour in 2029. Then, it would increase every year with the cost of living.

Organizers for the state question began collecting signatures in April . They turned in nearly double the number required in July.

Oklahomans won’t vote on the proposal for almost two years. In a proclamation , Gov. Kevin Stitt calls for the question to be decided on the June 16, 2026 statewide election. That’s the date of the next gubernatorial primary to decide his successor.

The question had to clear several hurdles before appearing on the ballot. The State Chamber of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Legal Foundation had challenged the petition’s legality. However, the State Supreme Court ruled that it must move forward .

An organizer for Raise the Wage told a Tulsa World reporter her organization is looking for a way to force the election sooner. But it’s unclear if or when that could happen.

