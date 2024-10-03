© 2024
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTOT-FM 89.5 serving the northeast TX Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of both air conditioning units needed to cool it's high-power transmitter. We are currently working on repairs and evaluating whether the units need to be replaced. We apologize for this this loss of service. In the meantime, you can always listen on-line through the player above or on HPPR's mobile app to either HPPR Mix, KTOT's regular programming, or HPPR Connect featuring all news and information programming.

Texas gets $5.7 billion in federal funding for infrastructure projects

KERA | By Pablo Arauz Peña
Published October 3, 2024 at 9:16 AM CDT
Cars make their way into downtown and onto the I-35E freeway Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Cars make their way into downtown and onto the I-35E freeway Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Dallas.

The Department of Transportation announced the funding on Tuesday.

Texas is getting more than $5.6 billion from the Department of Transportation for infrastructure projects across the state.

The Biden-Harris administration announced the funding on Tuesday as part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It's the fourth year of funding under the law, which funds improvements for highways, bridges and air quality improvement programs.

This list of programs shows where the $5.6 billion in federal funding is going across the state.
Courtesy
/
Department of Transportation
This list of programs shows where the $5.6 billion in federal funding is going across the state.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation told KERA the money hasn’t been allocated to specific projects yet, but the largest share, about $3 billion, will go to the National Highway Performance Programs.

There’s also more than $115 million for bridges and more than $201 million for air quality improvements. About $86 million goes to building electric vehicle infrastructure.

TXDoT added that the money can go to federally eligible projects identified in its annual Unified Transportation Program over the next four years.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org. You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Copyright 2024 KERA

Tags
HPPR News HPPR NewsTexasinfrastructurefederal funding
Pablo Arauz Peña