Oklahomans turn out in record numbers to vote early

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, 292,455 in-person early votes were cast from Wednesday through Saturday, in the first general election since the state expanded early voting to four days.

That easily surpasses early voting numbers from previous elections, including during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

A deeper look at the numbers show Republicans with the early vote advantage, with 182,423 ballots cast. Democrats notched 74,117 votes, and Independent 34,372.

When absentee voting by mail statistics are included, the total number of people who have already voted in Oklahoma approaches 400,000.

Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

View the Voter Guide to learn more about what's on your ballot in Oklahoma.

