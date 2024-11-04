© 2024
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahomans turn out in record numbers to vote early

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
Nyk Daniels
Published November 4, 2024 at 9:12 AM CST
Jim Johnson
/
KGOU

Oklahoma voters took advantage of early voting in record numbers ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, 292,455 in-person early votes were cast from Wednesday through Saturday, in the first general election since the state expanded early voting to four days.

That easily surpasses early voting numbers from previous elections, including during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

A deeper look at the numbers show Republicans with the early vote advantage, with 182,423 ballots cast. Democrats notched 74,117 votes, and Independent 34,372.

When absentee voting by mail statistics are included, the total number of people who have already voted in Oklahoma approaches 400,000.

Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

View the Voter Guide to learn more about what's on your ballot in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2024 KGOU

Tags
HPPR News HPPR NewsOklahomaelectionsearly voting
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a native of McAlester, Oklahoma. He's a graduate of the University of Oklahoma with a Master's in Journalism and spent three years as a student employee, covering the state capitol and local host of All Things Considered for KGOU. Logan was hired as a reporter for StateImpact Oklahoma from its creation in 2011 through 2017.
See stories by Logan Layden
Nyk Daniels