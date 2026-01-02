Texas 2025: The stories that mattered most to readers

This year, Texans turned their attention to what 17 constitutional propositions meant, the rise of one of the country’s fastest-growing cities and a controversial plan to move billions of gallons of groundwater across the state.

One of the most closely watched issues was a proposed THC ban. Readers followed every step as Gov. Greg Abbott weighed whether to veto or sign the bill, while The Tribune published explainers on how the decision could affect Texans statewide. In September, more than 800 new laws took effect, and our explainer helped Texas readers understand which ones would have the biggest impact on their lives.

Top stories read by Texans:

At the same time, our coverage captured news in real time. Devastating floods in Kerr County brought national focus to Texas, while deportations and the dramatic exit of Texas Democrats to block a new congressional map drew widespread attention.

Top stories read by people outside of Texas:

The Texas Tribune’s work reached newspaper front pages statewide, drawing strong reader interest in major policy questions, including changes to the STAAR test and how Texas will study the impact of immigration. When the state last conducted a similar analysis two decades ago, it concluded that undocumented Texans contributed a net gain to the economy.

Stories that appeared most frequently on front pages across Texas

We paid close attention to which Texas Tribune videos audiences were watching on Instagram and TikTok. Our flood coverage and reporting from the No Kings protest connected viewers with on-the-ground journalism as news unfolded across Texas.

Most watched videos

This story was originally published by the Texas Tribune.

