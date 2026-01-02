Texas 2025: The stories that mattered most to readers
Texans closely followed 17 constitutional propositions, the growth of one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities and a controversial plan to move billions of gallons of groundwater.
This year, Texans turned their attention to what 17 constitutional propositions meant, the rise of one of the country’s fastest-growing cities and a controversial plan to move billions of gallons of groundwater across the state.
One of the most closely watched issues was a proposed THC ban. Readers followed every step as Gov. Greg Abbott weighed whether to veto or sign the bill, while The Tribune published explainers on how the decision could affect Texans statewide. In September, more than 800 new laws took effect, and our explainer helped Texas readers understand which ones would have the biggest impact on their lives.
Top stories read by Texans:
- What to know about 17 statewide propositions on Texans’ ballots Tuesday
- The fastest-growing city in the U.S. is in Texas, and it’s not the one you’re thinking of
- East Texans condemn Dallas millionaire’s plan to pump 16 billion gallons of their groundwater to other parts of the state — every year
- All 17 Texas Constitutional amendments pass
- Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes THC ban, calls for regulation instead
- Texas adds new ID restrictions on vehicle registrations and renewals
- Texas removes women and minorities from Historically Underutilized Business program for state contracts
- More than 800 new laws went into effect in Texas on Sept. 1. Here are some of the significant ones.
- It’s Election Day in Texas. Here’s what to watch.
- Texas school districts got their first A-F grades in five years. See how your school did here.
At the same time, our coverage captured news in real time. Devastating floods in Kerr County brought national focus to Texas, while deportations and the dramatic exit of Texas Democrats to block a new congressional map drew widespread attention.
Top stories read by people outside of Texas:
- Central Texas flooding death toll rises to at least 100 as search continues for survivors
- Gov. Greg Abbott threatens Texas House Democrats with removal from office for fleeing state
- Shooter’s notes say he intended to target ICE officers, authorities say
- Texas officials say more than 160 people still missing from floods that killed over 100 others
- After being wrongfully deported, a South Texas man and his family navigate realities of shifting immigration policies
The Texas Tribune’s work reached newspaper front pages statewide, drawing strong reader interest in major policy questions, including changes to the STAAR test and how Texas will study the impact of immigration. When the state last conducted a similar analysis two decades ago, it concluded that undocumented Texans contributed a net gain to the economy.
Stories that appeared most frequently on front pages across Texas
- STAAR test overhaul nears Abbott’s desk with Texas Senate approval
- Texas may study the impact of immigration again, but focus only on costs
We paid close attention to which Texas Tribune videos audiences were watching on Instagram and TikTok. Our flood coverage and reporting from the No Kings protest connected viewers with on-the-ground journalism as news unfolded across Texas.
Most watched videos
- Catastrophic floods in the Texas Hill country
- No Kings protest in Austin, June 14, 2025
- Separation of church and state during the Texas Legislature
This story was originally published by the Texas Tribune.
Copyright 2026 High Plains Public Radio