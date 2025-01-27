© 2025
Flaco Jiménez home from hospital, doing well and on the road to recovery

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published January 27, 2025 at 1:55 PM CST
Flaco Jimenez performs during the Americana Music Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Zaleski
/
AP
Flaco Jimenez performs during the Americana Music Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn.

San Antonio native and conjunto legend Flaco Jiménez has returned home after being hospitalized earlier this month.

Jiménez's family posted on Facebook Sunday that the 85-year-old "has been home, doing well and on the road to recovery. A huge thank you to all for the prayers, love and continued support."

Jiménez was honored last year with the 2022 National Medal of the Arts, but did not attend the ceremony at the White House due to ongoing health issues.

Conjunto, Texas-Mexican accordion music, gained mainstream prominence through the work of Jiménez — and his musical collaborations with artists like Ry Cooder, Dwight Yoakam, and the Rolling Stones.

Over the course of his seven-decade career, Jiménez has received numerous awards and honors, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys.

