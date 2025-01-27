Flaco Jiménez home from hospital, doing well and on the road to recovery

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio native and conjunto legend Flaco Jiménez has returned home after being hospitalized earlier this month.

Jiménez's family posted on Facebook Sunday that the 85-year-old "has been home, doing well and on the road to recovery. A huge thank you to all for the prayers, love and continued support."

Jiménez was honored last year with the 2022 National Medal of the Arts, but did not attend the ceremony at the White House due to ongoing health issues.

Conjunto, Texas-Mexican accordion music, gained mainstream prominence through the work of Jiménez — and his musical collaborations with artists like Ry Cooder, Dwight Yoakam, and the Rolling Stones.

Over the course of his seven-decade career, Jiménez has received numerous awards and honors, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio