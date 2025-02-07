After decades of service, Kansas transgender military members feel betrayed by Trump's orders

One week into his second term in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring the Secretary of Defense to establish guidance and standards for service members whose gender identities do not reflect their sex assigned at birth.

Maj. Kara Corcoran, an Army infantry officer who transitioned in 2018, told KCUR's Up To Date there is "a lot of angst about what's going on" among transgender service members.

Corcoran said even though speaking publicly could jeopardize her career, it's important to speak out for the younger service members who don't have a voice.

"I'm going to fight with all my might," Corcoran said.

Kari Teasdale, who deployed six times and retired from the Navy prior to transitioning, said that the insinuation that transgender military members are less capable of serving their country "is a blatant insult and a betrayal of years of service and sacrifice."

"I sacrificed pretty much everything for 20 years, and it seems like my government is turning their back on me, and yet they have the absolute audacity to look at me in the eye and say 'thank you for your service,'" Teasdale said.

