© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

Texas AG Paxton investigating two more school districts over trans athlete policies

KERA | By Nadya Faulx
Published February 11, 2025 at 9:18 AM CST
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking Richardson and Hutto ISDs to turn over their policies related to House Bill 25, a 2021 state law requiring students participate in sports aligned with their assigned sex at birth. They're the latest districts to receive the request.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking Richardson and Hutto ISDs to turn over their policies related to House Bill 25, a 2021 state law requiring students participate in sports aligned with their assigned sex at birth. They're the latest districts to receive the request.

Ken Paxton has sent letters to Richardson and Hutto ISDs requesting they turn over their policies related to a state law requiring students participate in sports aligned with their assigned sex at birth. It comes after he demanded documents from Dallas and Irving ISDs.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating two more school districts over trans athletes’ possible participation in school sports.

Paxton announced Monday he has sent letters to Richardson and Hutto ISD’s requesting they turn over their policies related to House Bill 25, a 2021 state law requiring students participate in sports that align with their assigned sex at birth. It comes days after the AG sent similar demands to Dallas and Irving ISDs.

Paxton’s letters cite secretly recorded videos, which KERA has not independently viewed, allegedly showing district officials advising people posing as parents of trans students on how to “circumvent” the state’s law.

In a statement to KERA, Tim Clark, executive director of communications for Richardson ISD, said the district "will comply" with Paxton's request and that it "closely follows" Texas law.

"The district is not aware of any instance whatsoever where this requirement was not followed in RISD," Clark wrote.

KERA has also reached out to Hutto ISD for comment.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Copyright 2025 KERA

Tags
HPPR News HPPR NewsKERATexasTexas athletesTexas lawsTexas schoolsTexas educationTexas state governmentTexas attorney generalTexas public schoolsTexas health & human services
Nadya Faulx
Nadya joined KMUW in May 2015 (which will sound more impressive when it’s not June 2015) after a year at a newspaper in western North Dakota, where she did not pick up an accent.
See stories by Nadya Faulx