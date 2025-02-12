© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

KJJJP-FM 105.7 in Amarillo is currently operating at 10% power due to problems with its main transmitter. Engineers are currently working to resolve the problem. If you listen to 105.7 FM and are experiencing reception problems, you can always listen to its programming through the streaming player above.

Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will not rehear Texas foster litigation case

Texas Public Radio | By Paul Flahive
Published February 12, 2025 at 5:27 PM CST
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.
ssucsy/Getty Images
/
E+
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

The court voted 9-5 against rehearing the case that voided significant portions of court oversight, removed the judge in the case, and nullified contempt fines.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit denied on Tuesday the rehearing of a case that removed the federal judge from the longstanding Texas foster care litigation.

Plaintiffs asked the full court to rehear the case after a three-judge panel ruled that Judge Janis Jack should be removed, nullified contempt fines for state failures and eliminated court oversight of large swaths of the state's foster care program.

Jack was removed after attorneys for the state successfully argued she was biased against them.

“Our comprehensive review of the district judge’s conduct throughout the three-day contempt hearing in December 2023 that brought this issue to fruition repeatedly exhibits a highly antagonistic demeanor toward the Defendants,” wrote 5th Circuit Judge Edith Jones in the three-judge panel ruling.

The involvement of the Fifth Circuit in the 13-year-old litigation stemmed from contempt fines levied against Health and Human Services Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young for failures within that department’s Provider Investigations team. It is responsible for investigating abuse and neglect allegations within state-contracted homes housing people with intellectual disabilities, including foster youth.

The contempt hearing detailed how the department had routinely failed to promptly investigate outcries of abuse and neglect among foster youth.

The vote on Tuesday to deny re-evaluating that ruling was nine judges to five.

In a dissent, Judge Stephen Higginson wrote that his colleagues were wrong about the nature of the contempt fines, finding the state in substantial compliance, as well as Jack’s alleged bias.

He wrote that the Fifth Circuit’s ruling that Texas’ foster care system’s compliance on investigations be evaluated as a whole rather than by that failing part under of the department under HHSC, was wrong. Nearly all of the state’s abuse and neglect investigations fall under a different department, the Department of Family and Protective Services.

“I doubt that relegating disabled children, who are most at risk of abuse and neglect in the foster system, to a separate and inferior system of investigations pencils out to substantial compliance under even the most austerely mathematical of standards,” wrote the appeals court judge.

He wrote the decision to deny the request “rested on miscalculations.”

Of Jack’s behavior, he said the Fifth Circuit itself was guilty of the kinds of sarcastic and jarring remarks the jurist made and in the more than a decade dealing with the state and the complexity of the case, he worried that they found “that Judge Jack is not suited to preside over this case for precisely the reasons that she is suited to preside over this case.”

Attorneys for the plaintiffs, which are current and former foster youth, declined to comment on what comes next, other than to say they are evaluating all options.

That could include an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio

Tags
HPPR News HPPR NewsTexas Public RadioTexas5th Circuit Court of Appealsfoster careTexas foster care
Paul Flahive
Paul Flahive is the technology and entrepreneurship reporter for Texas Public Radio. He has worked in public media across the country, from Iowa City and Chicago to Anchorage and San Antonio.
See stories by Paul Flahive