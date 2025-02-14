© 2025
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

KJJJP-FM 105.7 in Amarillo is currently operating at 10% power due to problems with its main transmitter. Engineers are currently working to resolve the problem. If you listen to 105.7 FM and are experiencing reception problems, you can always listen to its programming through the streaming player above.

Air Force reschedules promotion exams for airmen because of DEI removal orders

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published February 14, 2025 at 8:46 AM CST
Eileen Pace
/
TPR

The testing window was supposed to open on Feb. 15 but has been moved to March through May instead, according to a statement from the Air Force.

The Air Force exam for technical sergeants has been rescheduled due to the Air Force pulling the exam to ensure it complies with President Donald Trump's executive orders to remove DEI from the service.

The exam and the study handbook feature multiple chapters and lessons that include diversity and how it affects the Air Force.

In a statement, the Air Force explained that the "delay is to ensure appropriate actions are taken to evaluate testing materials, remove all DEI-related content in the AF Handbook and CDC study guides, and remain consistent with the orders of the commander in chief and defense secretary. At this time, these changes will not impact release timelines or promotion increments."

The Air Force said the removal of all DEI questions on the exam would take months and further delay more than 6,000 promotions. Instead, any DEI questions will not be scored.

New versions of the study handbook are expected to be released no later than Feb. 18.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio