Air Force reschedules promotion exams for airmen because of DEI removal orders

The Air Force exam for technical sergeants has been rescheduled due to the Air Force pulling the exam to ensure it complies with President Donald Trump's executive orders to remove DEI from the service.

The exam and the study handbook feature multiple chapters and lessons that include diversity and how it affects the Air Force.

The testing window was supposed to open on Feb. 15 but has been moved to March through May instead, according to a statement from the Air Force.

In a statement, the Air Force explained that the "delay is to ensure appropriate actions are taken to evaluate testing materials, remove all DEI-related content in the AF Handbook and CDC study guides, and remain consistent with the orders of the commander in chief and defense secretary. At this time, these changes will not impact release timelines or promotion increments."

The Air Force said the removal of all DEI questions on the exam would take months and further delay more than 6,000 promotions. Instead, any DEI questions will not be scored.

New versions of the study handbook are expected to be released no later than Feb. 18.

