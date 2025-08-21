Judge blocks AG Ken Paxton from targeting Beto O'Rourke's political group

A state judge has temporarily blocked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton from pursuing a case against Powered by People, the political group founded by former congressman Beto O'Rourke, after Paxton accused the group of improperly funding a Democratic quorum break in the Texas House.

El Paso District Judge Annabell Perez ruled on Tuesday that Paxton couldn't pursue legal action aimed at challenging the group's business license. The judge accused the attorney general of "attempting to use the legal system to impinge on Powered by People's constitutionally protected activity."

"We took the fight directly to Ken Paxton, and we won," O'Rourke said in a statement. "We will never stop speaking out, organizing, and fighting for our fellow Texans."

According to the judge, Paxton admitted he "did not have 'details' to support his allegations" against O'Rourke's group. The ruling also said Paxton's efforts amounted to retaliation that could silence political speech and organizing.

The temporary block against Paxton will expire on Sept. 2, unless extended by the court. Paxton's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ruling comes after dozens of Texas House Democrats left the state earlier this month to block a Republican-led redistricting plan that could give the GOP as many as five additional congressional seats. Paxton has been among the most vocal critics of the walkout, threatening to arrest absent lawmakers and asking the Texas Supreme Court to remove more than a dozen Democrats from office.

Paxton also opened an investigation into O'Rourke's group for allegedly funding the Democrats' trip, calling the contributions "Beto Bribes" and moving to block further fundraising. According to the Texas Tribune, O'Rourke's political group was a top funder covering the costs of the walkout.

About two weeks ago, a Tarrant County judge granted a separate order limiting the group's ability to cover travel and lodging costs for the lawmakers.

The quorum break forced an early end to the special session, but Gov. Greg Abbott quickly called a second one to push the proposed congressional maps and other priorities, including flood relief and THC regulation. A majority of Democrats have since returned to the Capitol.

