Native plant grant transforms Oklahoma yards into wildlife habitats

Monarchs migrating through central Oklahoma this fall may have more food and shelter to choose from than last year.

A new grant program facilitated by the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts and the Oklahoma Monarch Society resulted in nearly 762,000 square feet of wildlife habitat, the organizations said in a news release .

The projects sprouted up in yards, farms, parks and apartment courtyards. Recipients were reimbursed up to $525 for each 100 square feet of native habitat planted. Gardens were required to avoid herbicides, pesticides and fungicides.

Gardeners reported more wildlife visitors and community interactions, according to the organizations. Hummingbirds, toads, frogs, butterflies and other Oklahoma inhabitants found refuge in the foliage.

Matt Cronin and Chris Patton/Oklahoma Monarch Society / Participants Matt Cronin and Chris Patton transformed part of their yard into a wildlife habitat.

Development and extreme weather from climate change are driving a steep biodiversity decline, scientists say. Planting native habitats in urban settings can ease the journey for migrating species or give shelter to neighborhood wildlife.

In December, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took steps to secure federal protections for the monarch butterfly. The department accepted public comments on the proposal last winter. If approved, the species would be listed as "threatened" and be assigned specific conservation rules.

/ Another garden project in Calumet, Oklahoma

Money for the native plant grant came from the Kirkpatrick Foundation. It's unclear if the same program will be available next year.

In the release, the Monarch Society said native species have evolved with local wildlife, making them practical choices for gardens.

"Native plants are also drought-tolerant, making them ideal for regions with limited rainfall," it said. "Gardening with natives means working with nature—not against it—and helps preserve shrinking habitats, support biodiversity, and protect important migrations like that of the Monarch butterfly."

