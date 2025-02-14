© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

KJJJP-FM 105.7 in Amarillo is currently operating at 10% power due to problems with its main transmitter. Engineers are currently working to resolve the problem. If you listen to 105.7 FM and are experiencing reception problems, you can always listen to its programming through the streaming player above.

Oklahoma attorney general criticizes Stitt, Walters, and has a warning for new ed board nominees

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published February 14, 2025 at 8:53 AM CST
(From left to right) Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Gentner Drummond and State Superintendent Ryan Walters
(From left to right) Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General Gentner Drummond and State Superintendent Ryan Walters

Tensions are heating up between Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Gov. Kevin Stitt.

In a Wednesday letter to three new State Board of Education nominees, Drummond agrees with Stitt’s move to remove now-former board members, but criticizes his judgment in initially supporting State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who began his political career as a Stitt-appointed Secretary of Education. He urges the new board members to act independently of Stitt and Walters.

“I am hopeful that you realize your duty is to the people of Oklahoma, not to any politician or his personal agenda,” Drummond wrote. “While I welcome the governor’s apparent ‘shake-up’ of the board, this action is only necessary because of Gov. Stitt’s extremely poor judgement in appointing, promoting and then endorsing Ryan Walters and his anti-public schools agenda.”

Stitt announced Tuesday he had ousted three board members, Katie Quebedeaux, Donald Burdick and Kendra Wesson, and replaced them with three nominees. In a news release, he cited low national test scores and “needless political drama.”

In a Wednesday press conference, Stitt told reporters Walters’ proposed administrative rule to count undocumented students and families was one of the reasons behind the ousting. The board voted to send the administrative rules to the legislature at its last board meeting, but remaining board members Zach Archer and Sarah Lepak were not present.

In the letter, Drummond lists a slew of perceived failures, including low national test scores, a bungled rollout of a school security grant program, denying access to lawmakers for board executive sessions, poor Open Records Act responses and more.

Drummond ends the letter by cautioning the board nominees:

“I will not hesitate to take appropriate action if you fail the people of our state,” Drummond wrote.

The letter comes two days after Drummond took to X to repost Walters’ criticism of Stitt’s board shakeup. In the repost, Drummond said, “Another one of my fellow Republicans finally took the red pill and now realizes what I’ve been saying all along: Kevin Stitt is not a true conservative.”

Walters responded to the letter in a statement, saying “liberal Gentner Drummond” needed to “stop pretending to be governor and start doing his job.”

“Drummond is too busy playing politics and trying to please the swamp while we’re delivering real results for parents and kids,” Walters said. “Weak leadership won’t stop us — we’re making Oklahoma schools GREAT again!”

Stitt’s office did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Copyright 2025 KGOU

Tags
HPPR News HPPR NewsKGOUStateImpact OklahomaOklahomaOklahoma lawsOklahoma polOklahoma GovernorOklahoma politicsOklahoma schoolsOklahoma Attorney GeneralOklahoma Department of EducationOklahoma Board of EducationKevin StittRyan Walters
Beth Wallis
StateImpact Oklahoma