We recently completed the changeover to a new, much improved audio management system, including a new program scheduling computer, file servers, workstations and more secure and reliable IT networking between our studios in Garden City and Amarillo. This work involved thousands of audio files and lines of programming code, so you may hear some glitches in our programming as we "burn-in" the system in the coming days. We apologize for any disruptions to your listening. If you have questions or problems to report, please contact HPPR's Technical Director, Alex Fregger (afregger@hppr.org).

KJJJP-FM 105.7 in Amarillo is currently operating at 10% power due to problems with its main transmitter. Engineers are currently working to resolve the problem. If you listen to 105.7 FM and are experiencing reception problems, you can always listen to its programming through the streaming player above.

Who are the undocumented immigrants in Texas?

Texas Public Radio | By Yuriko Schumacher | The Texas Tribune,
Alejandro Serrano | The Texas Tribune
Published February 18, 2025 at 5:58 PM CST
There are estimated 1.7 million undocumented immigrants in Texas. That's one in 20 Texans.
Yuriko Schumacher
/
The Texas Tribune
The estimated 1.7 million undocumented people in Texas are now targets of the Trump administration’s nationwide immigration crackdown. Here’s what we know about them.

A 29-year-old man in Lubbock who went out to run an errand with his wife and three kids.

A 47-year-old Rio Grande Valley man who was driving a tractor near the farm he’s worked for more than a decade.

An 18-year-old Venezuelan who arrived in Texas in November after securing an appointment with federal immigration officials to request asylum.

All three are among the estimated 1.7 million undocumented immigrants — or one in 20 Texans — living in the state. And all three now face deportation after President Donald Trump began a broad crackdown on illegal immigration.

After a presidential campaign defined by promises to reduce illegal immigration into the country, Trump’s first few weeks in office have been accompanied by a series of executive orders and directives that are upending the lives of undocumented immigrants across the nation.

In Texas, undocumented immigrants make up significant portions of the workforce in major industries like construction and hospitality. Many have been here for decades, own homes and small businesses and have U.S. citizen children in Texas schools. The sight of federal immigration agents searching for undocumented people in Texas cities has struck fear into immigrant communities across the state.

Here is a look at the state’s undocumented population, by the numbers:

Photo source for first illustration: Mark Rogers for The Texas Tribune

Yuriko Schumacher | The Texas Tribune
Alejandro Serrano | The Texas Tribune