Who are the undocumented immigrants in Texas?

A 29-year-old man in Lubbock who went out to run an errand with his wife and three kids.

A 47-year-old Rio Grande Valley man who was driving a tractor near the farm he’s worked for more than a decade.

An 18-year-old Venezuelan who arrived in Texas in November after securing an appointment with federal immigration officials to request asylum.

All three are among the estimated 1.7 million undocumented immigrants — or one in 20 Texans — living in the state. And all three now face deportation after President Donald Trump began a broad crackdown on illegal immigration.

After a presidential campaign defined by promises to reduce illegal immigration into the country, Trump’s first few weeks in office have been accompanied by a series of executive orders and directives that are upending the lives of undocumented immigrants across the nation.

In Texas, undocumented immigrants make up significant portions of the workforce in major industries like construction and hospitality. Many have been here for decades, own homes and small businesses and have U.S. citizen children in Texas schools. The sight of federal immigration agents searching for undocumented people in Texas cities has struck fear into immigrant communities across the state.

Here is a look at the state’s undocumented population, by the numbers:

The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune

Photo source for first illustration: Mark Rogers for The Texas Tribune

Copyright 2025 Texas Public Radio